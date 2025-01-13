Rajasthan CM To Hold Pre-Budget Talks With Employee Organisations On Jan 16

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) As part of the mission for a 'Developed Rajasthan 2047', preparations for the 2025-26 state budget are underway, an official said on Monday, adding that Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma will engage in pre-Budget consultations with various stakeholders from January 16 to January 22 to collect their feedback and input.

In this series of discussions, an important meeting with employee organisations is scheduled for January 16 (Thursday). CMO officials said that employees play a pivotal role as Karmayogis in delivering transparent, efficient, and corruption-free governance to the people.

They implement the policies and vision of the state government at the grassroots level. Recognising this, the state government remains committed to their welfare.

To address staffing needs and provide employment opportunities for the youth, the government has set a target of creating 4 lakh government jobs over five years.

So far, more than 59,000 appointments have been made, and recruitment is underway for approximately 15,000 additional positions.

Moreover, a recruitment examination calendar for 81,000 posts has already been released. In the interim and revised budgets, the state government announced several measures to benefit employees.

These included a two-year relaxation for DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) promotions, option for male and female employees to choose either their parents or in-laws for availing medical benefits under RGHS (Rajasthan Government Health Scheme), notional salary increments effective July 1 for employees retiring on June 30 of the same year, increasing the maximum gratuity limit from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, raising the reimbursement limit for outdoor medical services for pensioners from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 and providing an enhanced family pension for 10 years in case of an employee.