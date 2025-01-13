Inventhelp Inventors Develop All-Natural Pain Ointment (ASP-437)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an all-natural formula to help relieve pain caused by arthritis, neuropathy, menstrual cramps, and traumatic injuries," said one of two inventors, from Brady, Texas, "so we invented the AMAZING LEAF. Our formula may be safer to use than formulas with numbing agents, chemicals, preservatives, and addictive ingredients."

The invention provides an all-natural, chemical-free formula designed to promote and aid in the of chronic pain. In doing so, it helps relieve pain in various areas of the body, such as the back, legs, hands, and feet. It also could help soothe the skin and help heal cuts, scrapes, and bruises. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for individuals who experience chronic pain.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-437, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

