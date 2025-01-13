Bitget Launches XTERUSDT-M Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the launch of XTERUSDT-M perpetual futures trading with a maximum leverage of 20x. This new contract, available from January 8, 2025, at 21:20 (UTC+8), provides advanced trading features, including bot integration, to enhance user experiences.

The XTERUSDT-M contract is denominated in USDT, with a tick size of 0.0001, and funding fee settlements every eight hours. Trading is open 24/7, allowing users to optimize their strategies with the flexibility and efficiency offered by the platform. Futures trading is accessible via Bitget's official website (

To adapt to evolving market conditions, Bitget retains the authority to modify key trading parameters, including tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rates, ensuring the platform remains responsive and secure.

Bitget offers a comprehensive suite of futures products designed to meet diverse trading needs. The USDT-M Futures allow users to trade multiple pairs using USDT as the settlement asset, providing a streamlined approach to managing equity, profits, and risks. Coin-M Futures settle in the base cryptocurrency, offering an alternative for those preferring asset-backed trading. USDC-M Futures are also available, catering to traders seeking stability and efficiency with USDC as the settlement currency.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .