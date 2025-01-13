Yorkshire Appoints Mick Lewis As Bowling Coach On Three-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Leeds, Jan 13 (IANS) Yorkshire have appointed former Australia pacer Mick Lewis as the men's first-team coach. Lewis joins from Essex where he worked closely with Yorkshire head coach, Anthony McGrath.

"Lewis joins on a three-year contract ahead of the 2025 season and will be in post, ready for the squad's pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi in March," the county club said in a statement on Monday.

Before his time at Chelmsford with Essex, Lewis was the head bowling coach at state side Victoria, where he enjoyed success with four Sheffield Shield titles. He also had stints in the Big Bash League (BBL) with both the Melbourne Stars and Renegades.

During a playing career that spanned 14 years, Lewis made 196 appearances and took 435 wickets across all formats, including figures of 3-56 on his international debut against New Zealand in 2005.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire at what is such an exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to working with a great cohort of bowlers to help them achieve success in Division One and cannot wait to get started," Lewis said.“Ben Coad's record speaks for itself and the prospect of working with emerging talents like Ben Cliff, George Hill, and Jafer Chohan excites me greatly”.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said:“Mick will bring immense experience to the role and will undoubtedly add incredible value to all our bowlers who I know will benefit from his vast wealth of bowling knowledge. His record is there to see, and it is a testament to the ambitions we have as a Club that we are able to bring Mick to Headingley.

“Our time together at Essex was successful and I'm looking forward to further success together here in Yorkshire”.

“Everyone at Yorkshire is delighted to welcome Mick into his new role here. He has an incredible record of producing international quality bowlers and I know his appointment will excite our current crop of bowlers who are already looking forward to developing further with him," Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket said.

“He is an addition to the coaching staff that we know will add value immediately, putting us in the best position to compete in 2025," he added.