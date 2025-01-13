Vital Farms On Track To Deliver Strong Growth In 2025 With Key Investments In Resilient Supply Chain And Farm Network Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that it is well-positioned to continue delivering strong growth with critical investments in the company's robust and resilient chain. The company will soon begin the installation of new production equipment at Egg Central Station (ECS), Vital Farms' award-winning egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Missouri. Additionally, the company has passed another major milestone within its network, now eclipsing 425 family farms versus 300 at the end of 2023.

Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand in the fast-growing pasture-raised eggs market by retail dollar sales. To meet the increasing demand for Vital Farms shell eggs, the company will be installing an additional best-in-class MOBA egg grading system, the primary automation technology used in washing, sorting, and packing shell eggs. Once construction is complete, ECS will see a capacity increase of an estimated 30%. Installation of the new MOBA system is expected to begin in Q1 2025 and to be fully operational by Q4 2025.

Vital Farms continues to meet farm recruitment goals, and the company passed a significant milestone within its network in 2024, surpassing 425 family farms. The company added more than 125 new family farms last year, expanding egg sourcing capacity by more than 40%.

“With the continued strong demand for our eggs, these investments in our robust and resilient supply chain are critical to our mission of bringing ethical food to the table,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, Vital Farms' President and CEO.“We have positive momentum going into 2025 to deliver another year of strong growth. Our consistent focus on our farm network and ECS operations positions us well to continue meeting the strong consumer demand for our products and help ensure more consumers can find Vital Farms eggs and butter on the shelves at their local grocery stores.”

Last year, Vital Farms announced plans for a second world-class egg washing and packing facility in Seymour, Indiana. This new facility, which the company anticipates will break ground in mid-2025, is designed to generate more than $350 million in additional revenue capacity for the brand once fully operational in early 2027.

Finally, Vital Farms has expanded its leadership team in Springfield with manufacturing industry veteran Mike O'Brien, who has joined as Director of Plant Operations. A native Missourian, O'Brien joins Vital Farms from Herman Miller, where he led operations and manufacturing transformation. In his new role, O'Brien will oversee day-to-day production and supply chain operations at Egg Central Station.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit

