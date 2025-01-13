Snappy Acquires Covver, Redefining Global Gifting With AI-Powered Personalization And Swag Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With this acquisition, Snappy will expand its presence in the high-demand swag and company store markets, offering businesses end-to-end solutions for gifting and branded merchandise. Covver's innovative technology, including a vendor-agnostic swag marketplace, global visual mockup generator, and AI-driven personalization engine, simplifies the creation of custom designs and enhances scalability. Combined with Snappy's global gifting ecosystem, these capabilities empower businesses to deliver high-quality swag and branded merchandise while streamlining workflows, creating a powerful platform for meaningful employee and customer engagement.

"Covver's expertise in swag and company store solutions perfectly complements Snappy's proven track record of delivering exceptional gifting experiences at scale," said Hani Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Snappy. "Together, we're creating a unified platform that simplifies how businesses approach gifting through swag, company stores, and branded merchandise while continuing to deliver the joyful personalized experiences Snappy is known for."

Transforming Gifting With Personalization and Innovation

Covver's capabilities include a global catalog of integrated swag vendors and a seamless company store solution with built-in points-based recognition systems. These capabilities will enhance Snappy's existing offering, expanding its offerings and accelerating efforts to meet growing customer demand for flexible and customizable solutions.

Covver's AI-driven customization tools allow businesses to auto-create personalized designs at scale featuring individual names, departments, or milestones, elevating the gifting experience to new heights. Paired with Snappy's global gifting platform, this combination enables businesses to create impactful connections through meaningful and tailored gifts.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Covver," said Roee Hemed, CEO of Covver. "By joining forces with Snappy, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers, including expanded product solutions and the ability to leverage Snappy's trusted gifting platform. Combining our innovative technology with Snappy's robust platform will deliver unparalleled solutions that empower businesses to harness AI-driven personalization to enhance their culture and foster meaningful connections."

Key Benefits



Expanded Reach and Expertise: Snappy's integration with Covver creates a unified platform for swag and branded merchandise at a global scale.

AI-Driven Customization : Combined with Snappy, Covver's platform makes it easier to create personalized swag, tailored to individual recipients, enhancing engagement and joy.

Seamless Fulfillment: Covver's visual mockup generator integrates seamlessly with any vendor, streamlining workflows, enhancing flexibility, and ensuring scalable swag fulfillment.

Branded On Demand: Items are customized only when claimed, providing a broader selection without upfront costs for customers. Expanded Expertise in Points-Based Gifting: Covver's points-based recognition programs add a new dimension to Snappy's offerings, meeting the needs of companies looking for flexible employee and customer reward systems.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in our journey to reshape the future of gifting," said Goldstein. "By combining Covver's innovative technology with Snappy's trusted platform, we are delivering smarter, more scalable solutions that help businesses foster connections and show gratitude in powerful new ways."

About Snappy

Founded in 2015, Snappy is a global gifting company on a mission to spread joy, share gratitude, and remove the guesswork from gifting. Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 47% of Fortune 100 companies and has delivered more than six million gifts worldwide. With the acquisition of Covver, Snappy expands its capabilities to include innovative AI-driven personalization for swag and branded merchandise. Recognized as one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies and featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces" list, Snappy continues to thrive on building meaningful relationships through the power of gifting.

