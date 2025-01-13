Khan Sir Says 'Will Not Apologise' As BPSC Sends Legal Notice For 'Instigating' Students

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bihar Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir launched a scathing attack at the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for sending notice to his coaching institute for allegedly“instigating” the student protests against the body, demanding CCE re-examination over the allegations of question paper leak. Responding to the legal notice, Khar Sir said he“will not apologise," stressing that they are fighting for the rights of the students.

“They [BPSC] have given notice to five centres and alleged that we have instigated the students who are protesting. They have said that a criminal case will be registered against us. I want to tell the Bihar Public Service Commission that I will not apologise. They are calling a teacher a criminal, the whole country is watching what is happening in Bihar,” Khan Sir said.

The Bihar educator further added that the allegations have tarnished the image of the BPSC.“I, BPSC chairman and BPSC secretary should be subjected to a narco test in front of the media. The truth will come out. If BPSC conducts re-examination, we will do whatever the BPSC says,” Khar Sir said.

Not just the coaching institute linked to Khan Sir, several other individuals, including politicians, and coaching centres have received the same legal notice. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Examination Controller, BSPC, said,"The commission has sent notices to a number of individuals, including politicians, certain people associated with coaching centres... those who have made baseless allegations against the BPSC."

Jan Suraaj Party's vice president YV Giri has confirmed that party founder Prashant Kishor , too, has received the legal notice from the BPSC for his allegations that“jobs of children were sold for ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore” and claimed the scandal amounted to“more than ₹1,000 crore”.

Prashant Kishor has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the paper leak allegations and has demanded a re-examination.