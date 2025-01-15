State Film Fund Marks 85Th Anniversary Of Honored Artist Aydin Kazimzade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State film Fund has solemnly celebrated the 85th
anniversary of the Honored Artist, film scholar, and laureate of
national awards Aydin Kazimzade, Azernews
reports.
The event opened with a photography exhibition dedicated to the
life and work of the jubilarian, a cinema researcher.
The speakers included Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat
Yusifova, Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and Honored
Artist Jamil Guliyev, First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-makers
Union, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Director of the
AzerbaijanFilm studio Azar Guliyev, People's Writer Natig
Rasulzade, People's Artists Rafig Azimov and Gamida Omarova,
People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Professor Abbasgulu Nadjafzade,
Honored Artists Ayaz Salayev and Jahangir Zeynalov, Honored
Journalist Etibar Babayev, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology,
Associate Professor Firudin Gurbanov, who spoke about Aydin
Kazimzade's merits, conveyed their congratulations, and wished him
success in his future endeavors.
In the circle of filmmakers, he is referred to as the "chief
archivist" of Azerbaijani cinema. It is noteworthy that it was
Aydin Kazimzade who, at one time, clarified the birth date of
Azerbaijani cinema (August 2, 1898), which domestic filmmakers have
been celebrating as their professional holiday for many years
now.
Aydin Kazimzade was born on January 15, 1940, in Baku. He was
named after the hero of the famous play by Jafar Jabbarli,
"Aydin."
His childhood was very difficult. His father died during World
War II, and after finishing seventh grade, Aydin Kazimzade had to
transfer to an evening school to work during the day to help his
mother and brother. By the age of 16, he got a job as a worker in
one of the workshops producing theatrical decorations for the
Azerbaijan Theater Society (now the Azerbaijan Theater Workers
Union).
Two years later, Aydin Kazimzade enrolled in the journalism
faculty of Baku State University, where he began actively
collaborating with the university newspaper.
After graduating from university, he worked as a photographer
for the "Kino" newspaper of the Filmification Management.
In 1963, his professional career in journalism began; over the
years, he worked as a proofreader, then as a literary editor, a
distribution editor, and later as the chief editor of the "Kino"
newspaper and the "Film" magazine, which Aydin Kazimzade initiated
in Baku in 1966. Thus, he permanently linked his destiny with
Azerbaijani cinema.
From 1971 to 1991, Aydin Kazimzade served as the director of the
advertising and information department at the State Committee of
Cinematography, which was later renamed Azerkino Video.
At the same time, he was the chief editor of the "Kino"
newspaper and the "Film" magazine.
Aydin Kazimzade then transferred to Azerbaijani television and
later began teaching the history of Azerbaijani cinema at the State
University of Culture and Arts.
Currently, he is a leading specialist at the Film Museum of the
Azerbaijan State Film Fund.
