(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), Jan 15 (IANS) As Frankfurt's arena turned into a farewell party zone for Omar Marmoush, the future of the 25-year-old Egyptian striker remains uncertain. Marmoush has become the centre of transfer speculation, with reports of a €70 million bid from Manchester City.

Struggling English champions Manchester City submitted an official bid on Tuesday evening and behind-the-scenes negotiations are said to be ongoing, with Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krosche maintaining a composed demeanour. The 2022 Europa League champions are reportedly holding out for at least €80 million, placing the club in a strong bargaining position.

While Marmoush seems likely to depart before the German winter transfer window closes on Feb. 3, he continues to deliver on the field. His stellar performances, including a goal in Frankfurt's recent 4-1 victory over Freiburg, have propelled the team to 33 points midway through the season, reports Xinhua. Marmoush's tally of 15 goals and 10 assists in 17 Bundesliga matches has made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards.

Eintracht fans appear resigned to his departure and supportive of his move, recognizing the unique opportunity it presents. German pundits and former stars, including Lothar Matthaus, Michael Ballack, Mario Gotze, and Red Bull's "Head of Global Soccer," Jurgen Klopp, have all praised Marmoush and encouraged him to embrace his next challenge.

Klopp, in particular, drew comparisons to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah while Matthaus and Ballack suggested Marmoush would thrive under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Despite the speculation, Marmoush is expected to feature in Frankfurt's upcoming match against struggling Dortmund this Friday. "He is under contract with us, so why shouldn't he play?" Krosche said as rumours swirled that this could be Marmoush's last appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt are reportedly exploring replacements. Possible targets include Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt, FC Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed, and Stade Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo. New signing Hugo Ekitike is also emerging as a promising option.

Though a deal between Marmoush and Manchester City is reportedly agreed upon, finalizing the transfer hinges on both clubs. Sources suggest it would be a surprise if the move falls through. For now, Frankfurt remain in high spirits. Securing third place in the league standings and benefiting from Marmoush's remarkable contributions, the team is enjoying its strong form even as they prepare for life without their star striker.