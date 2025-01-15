'Advantage Assam' To Bring Together Stakeholders From Diverse Sectors: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the upcoming investor summit - Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to display the ecosystem of the state.

Taking to X, he wrote: "The upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 will bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors to showcase the best of Assam's industrial ecosystem."

The CM mentioned that there will be multiple key areas that will be focussed in the two-day summit.

“Infrastructure development, and semiconductors, Aerospace and Defence manufacturing, Renewable energy and Hydrocarbons, Tourism, Food and beverage, Fragrance and Flavours, Mobility and Logistics-these are the areas that will be given thrust in the Advantage Assam this time,” Sarma added.

Notably, a big investor summit - Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February.

Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said: "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said. The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said,“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to make a lasting effect on those present. The event is scheduled after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.