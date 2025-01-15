Rights Body Condemn Attack On Tribal Students In Dhaka By Islamic Chhatra Shibir

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Jan 15 (IANS) A Delhi based rights body -- Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) – strongly criticised the attack on the Adivasi students injuring 11 and two of them critically by the Islamic Chhatra Shibir students in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Wednesday.

According to RRAG, two of the students who received grievous injuries and were battling for life, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. RRAG's Deputy Director Tejang Chakma said that cadres of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir of the Jamaat-I-Islami conducted a pre-planned attack on Adivasi students on Wednesday.

The Advisasi students including from the mainland Bangladesh under the banner“Songkhubda Adivasi Chhatra Janata” organised a protest rally in front of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) in Dhaka to protest against deletion of the word, Adivasi, from the back cover of the 9th and 10-grade Bengali Grammar and Composition textbook.

The Islamic Chhatra Shibir students under the banner“Students for Sovereignty” attacked the Adivasi students with cricket stamps, woods and other deadly weapons, RRAG said in a statement. It said that at least 11 students were injured.

Those injured include Rupaya Shresta Tanchongya, Ishaba, Renyoung Mro, Dhanajetra, Juwel Mark, Shaili and Tani Charing.

Those who led the attacks on the Adivasi students were President of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir in Dhaka University Mohammed Abu Sadiq Qayem, Secretary SM Farhad and Joint Convenor of the Students for Sovereignty Mohammed Yakub Majumdar, the statement said.

“The RRAG shall take up the issue with the United Nations, the diplomatic community and the Interim government to arrest the culprits. The real face of the Bangladesh government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is coming out and Adivasi students cannot even protest in the capital Dhaka with safety,” stated Chakma in his statement.