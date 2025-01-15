Two Mega Hydroelectric Power Projects To Come Up In Arunachal At A Cost Of Rs 35,000 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 15 (IANS) Two mega hydroelectric power projects would be set up in Arunachal Pradesh with a cumulative of around Rs 35,000 crore, officials said here on Wednesday.

A senior official said that in a major decision to enhance the viability of large hydropower projects rejuvenated through Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), the state cabinet on Wednesday approved the grant of SGST reimbursement concessions for the Tato-II Hydroelectric Project (700 MW) and the Kamala Hydroelectric Project (1,720 MW).

The Tato-II HEP is located on the Siyom River in the Shi Yomi district and the Kamala HEP is located on the Kamala River in the Kamle district.

Both these projects will be implemented in joint ventures between the state government and the respective CPSUs, with the state government holding a 26 per cent equity share in the JV, the official said.

According to the official, these two HEPs are part of the 13 stalled large HEPs rejuvenated by the state government through the signing of MOAs with four CPSUs in 2023.

He said that the two HEPs would generate significant employment and self-employment opportunities through infrastructure development and ancillary services, along with benefits to local communities through enhanced infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, and educational facilities, fostering long-term socioeconomic growth.

The power projects would upskill local workers, create a pool of skilled labour, and boost regional economic activity, contributing to Arunachal Pradesh's development, as well as harnessing the state's significant hydroelectric generation potential of 58,000 MW.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also approved the policy on the Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025. This policy aims to revive terminated large hydropower projects that achieved substantial progress at the site. This will help facilitate a development-focused environment through timely project restoration and promote investments and employment opportunities, while enhancing the ease of doing business in the state.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Centre the proposal to set up a 100-seat Medical College and a 420-bed hospital at Namsai under the Aspirational District Programme. This project is planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services and medical education in the region. The total project cost is Rs 375 crore.