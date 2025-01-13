Mahakumbh 2025: American Soldier Turned Sadhu Becomes Centre Of Attraction In Prayagraj Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 began on Monday, January 13, a significant number of foreign devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam, seeking 'moksha'.

One notable figure among them is 'Baba Moksha Puri', who has become a focal point of attention at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj .

Baba Moksha Puri, born and raised in New Mexico state in the US, is a former American soldier. Before he was rechristened, his previous name was Michael.

Sharing his journey of transformation that began in the year 2000, Baba Moksha Puri said:“I was an ordinary man with a family and career. But I realised that nothing in life is permanent, so I embarked on a quest for salvation,” according to a news agency PTI report.

Associated with the Juna Akhara, he dedicated his life to propagating Sanatan Dharma.

"This is my first Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, and the spiritual vibes are extraordinary," PTI quoted him as saying.

According to a News18 report, the seer said:“I am no different. In fact, there was a time when I was like any other common man. I used to love going out and spending time with my wife and family. I also joined the Army. But then came a point in my life where I realised that nothing is permanent. I then embarked upon this never-ending journey to attain moksha."

He first visited India in 2000 with his wife and son.“I still remember that visit. It was the most memorable experience of my life, one that has remained etched in my mind forever,” he told News18.

Then, a turning point came in his life after the untimely death of his son.

He said:“It was during this tragic time that I realised nothing in life is permanent. The experience made me understand the true essence of life and the impermanence of everything. Meditation became my refuge, helping me overcome the anxiety I had been grappling with.”