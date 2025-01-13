Greenland’s Premier announces he’s ready for discussions with Trump

(MENAFN) Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously stated that US control over Greenland is a critical matter for American national security. Trump, set to take office on January 20, did not rule out the use of military force or economic pressure to secure the island’s ownership.



In a press conference with Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Egede confirmed that although he has not yet communicated with Trump, he is open to talks. When asked about Trump's comment on potentially using force to obtain the island, Egede acknowledged the seriousness of the statement but emphasized that Greenland belongs to its people. He further reiterated that Greenland would continue its cooperation with the United States in the future.



Greenland, which has had home rule since 1979 and the right to seek independence via a referendum since 2009, has a pro-independence leadership. Egede reiterated the island’s desire for independence, stating, “We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be Americans, we want to be Greenlandic,” and mentioned that a vote for independence would take place soon.



Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen acknowledged the growing desire for independence among many Greenlanders, calling it a legitimate aspiration. Both Frederiksen and Egede have rejected Trump’s previous interest in buying the island, with Egede firmly stating, “We are not for sale and never will be for sale.” Meanwhile, Frederiksen revealed that she had proposed a conversation with Trump’s team, emphasizing ongoing collaboration between Denmark and the US to strengthen the security of the Western alliance. Greenland is home to a US military base and early-warning missile infrastructure.

