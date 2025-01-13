Brevan Developments Launches Lake House Project In Obour City With EGP 1.5Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brevan Developments has unveiled its latest project, Lake House, in Obour City, with a total of EGP 1.5bn. This launch is part of the company's broader strategy to introduce three major developments in Obour City by 2025.

Ibrahim Abdel Azim, a board member of Brevan Developments, highlighted that Obour City is a rapidly growing urban area known for its comprehensive services and strong demand from clients. However, there remains a notable shortage of high-quality, integrated developments in the region. Lake House is designed to address this gap and meet the increasing demand for premium residential projects in the city.

Located near Carrefour and with easy access to two major roadways, the Lake House project spans 9.5 feddans and will consist of 19 residential buildings. The units will range in size from 47 to 335 square meters. In addition to residential spaces, the development will feature landscaped areas, 24/7 security, artificial lakes, two swimming pools, and a commercial mall covering 6,000 square meters.

Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in September 2025, with completion and handover expected by December 2027. Mohamed Kahla has been appointed as the project's engineering consultant to oversee its development.

Abdel Azim also revealed that Lake House is just one of three projects Brevan Developments plans to launch in Obour City by 2025, which will include a residential compound and two commercial malls.