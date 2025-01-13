Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On E311 Traffic Delays Expected
1/13/2025 6:35:45 AM
Dubai Police put out an alert on Monday informing motorists of an accident on the city's sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Abu Dhabi.
The accident occurred on the road after Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, and motorists can expect traffic congestion due to the accident.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.
