عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On E311 Traffic Delays Expected

Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On E311 Traffic Delays Expected


1/13/2025 6:35:45 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Police put out an alert on Monday informing motorists of an accident on the city's sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

The accident occurred on the road after Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, and motorists can expect traffic congestion due to the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.

MENAFN13012025000049011007ID1109083598


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search