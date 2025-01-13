Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On E311 Traffic Delays Expected

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai put out an alert on Monday informing motorists of an accident on the city's Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

The accident occurred on the road after Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, and motorists can expect traffic congestion due to the accident. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.