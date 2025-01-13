Ed Sheeran To Headline Abu Dhabi Music Festival Tickets On Sale From December 6

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Just 'thinking out loud' that it would be so perfect to see Ed Sheeran in concert. The good news is he is coming to the UAE, which means we can go do just that. The Shape of You will be headlining the first Off Limits Festival on Yas Island.

The gig, which will take place at Etihad Park on April 26, is an 'open-format' festival, so you can groove to rock or pop or electronic or hip-hop.

Besides Sheeran, there'll be a number of stars – both local and international – taking to the stage. (Stay tuned for updates on the line-up). The 12-hour festival will kick off at 2pm and have you jiving until the early hours. Sold on the idea of getting yourself a seat? Pre-sale registrations are open now; the tickets go on sale on December 6 at 11am. The general ticket sale will begin on December 7 at 11am. Tickets are only available via Platinumlist. A person can only buy six tickets per show. Multi-award-winning hitmaker Sheeran began writing songs at 11. His first album was called + (Plus) and when it dropped in 2011 it topped the UK Albums Chart. His hits include Photograph, Bad Habits, and Give Me Love.