Unmanned Maritime Systems Market Research 2024: A $9.25+ Billion Industry By 2028 Fueled By Expanding Defense And Environmental Applications

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Maritime Systems Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned maritime systems market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.28 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.35%

This study identifies the technological advancements in unmanned maritime systems as one of the prime reasons driving the unmanned maritime systems market growth during the next few years. It provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by rising demand for unmanned maritime systems from defense sector, growing need for seawater quality monitoring, and increasing threats in marine environment. Also, increasing collaborations among vendors and expansion in commercial applications of unmanned maritime systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unmanned maritime systems market vendors. Also, the unmanned maritime systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

BAE Systems Plc

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hanwha Systems Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Liquid Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maritime Robotics

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

SeaRobotics Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Systems

The Boeing Co.

Thales Group thyssenkrupp AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Technavio Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Unmanned Maritime Systems Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Technology segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Unmanned Maritime Systems Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 UUVs - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 USVs - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 UAVs - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by Technology

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Technology

9.3 Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Technology

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.12 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.14 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.15 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.16 Australia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.17 Russia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

