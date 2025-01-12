Security Operations Kill 9 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- At least nine were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Sunday.

According to a press release by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), nine militants were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan tribal district.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of militants. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants' location and resultantly, six militants were killed while two others were apprehended.

Moreover, another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area Esham in North Waziristan. After intense fire exchange, three militants were neutralized by security forces, while two others got injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the release concluded.

Last Friday, at least five militants, including a local leader, were killed in a security operation in Dera Ismail Khan District of KPK. The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

