PM Receives Vatican Secretary Of State Following Baptism Site Church Dedication

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan met Sunday with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Sunday, who visited Jordan as Pope Francis's special envoy for the dedication ceremony of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus Christ at the Baptism Site.During the meeting, attended by Minister Lina Annab, discussions focused on strengthening the distinguished relations between Jordan and the Vatican.The talks also addressed current regional developments and the imperative need for peace and stability, including calls to end the Israeli war on Gaza.Hassan emphasized Jordan's ongoing efforts, under King Abdullah II's leadership, to support the Palestinian cause and defend Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship.Cardinal Parolin praised King Abdullah's role in promoting regional peace and stability, describing the King as "a voice of wisdom and moderation in facing challenges."The meeting also discussed preparations for Jordan's upcoming exhibition at the Vatican throughout February under the theme "Jordan: Dawn of Christianity."The unprecedented exhibition will showcase artifacts highlighting Jordan's significance as the birthplace of Christianity.