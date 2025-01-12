Army Chief Visits Injured Officer During Armed Clash On Northern Front

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, visited Lieutenant Colonel Bahaa Al-Din Al-Zuboun on Sunday, who was earlier during a confrontation between Border Guard forces and armed smugglers along Jordan's northern border within the Eastern Military Zone's area of responsibility.Huneiti checked on the condition of the injured officer, whose general condition was reported as stable. He directed the provision of all necessary medical and therapeutic care and wished him a speedy recovery.The Director-General of the Royal Medical Services stated that the injured officer was evacuated to King Hussein Medical Center for further medical attention after receiving first aid at Al-Ruwaished Public Hospital.The confrontation took place early this morning along Jordan's northern border and extended into the late morning hours. Border Guard forces applied rules of engagement to dozens of smugglers who attempted to cross the border illegally and responded by returning fire. Large quantities of narcotics were seized during the operation.