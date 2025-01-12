Raymond 100 Autofest: A 3-Day Celebration of Automotive Legacy to Mark A Century of Excellence

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 9, 2025: The Raymond Group is set to commemorate its centenary year with an extraordinary event - the Raymond 100 Autofest - a festival that promises to take automobile enthusiasts on a thrilling journey through time and innovation. Organised by Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), the Autofest is scheduled from January 10–12, 2025, at JK Gram in Thane, this celebration will showcase a blend of sheer power, vintage charm and modern design.



From supercars and superbikes to vintage classics and modern marvels, the auto carnival will bring together over 500 vehicles under one roof. The event will see the presence of the global racing icons, Mika Häkkinen and Narain Karthikeyan, alongside motorsport veteran Gaurav Gill. The centre piece will be Ravi Shastri’s iconic Audi 100, restored by the Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), reflecting the craftsmanship and commitment to cherishing heritage that mirrors the ethos of the Raymond brand. The third-gen Audi 100, which went on sale internationally around 1982, was declared as a ‘national asset’ by Shastri himself after Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Group, handed over the restored vehicle to him.



Commenting on the event, Gautam Hari Singhania, said, “The Raymond 100 Autofest is more than a showcase of automobiles; it’s a celebration of passion, ingenuity and our deep connection with the community. This event encapsulates our ethos of excellence and evolution, much like the automotive world we’re celebrating – a perfect ode to our remarkable 100-year journey.”

Founded in 1925, the Raymond Group started as a humble textile manufacturer, flourishing into an institution synonymous with quality and innovation. Much like the evolution of the motoring world, the journey has been one of resilience, adaptation and reinvention. This Raymond 100 Autofest embodies this spirit, weaving a narrative of how both Raymond and the city of Thane have grown together, rooted in tradition yet looking towards the future.



This unique event, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for car and bike lovers across MMR, promises something for every visitor. Vintage automobile lovers will revel in the nostalgic allure of classic cars and vintage bikes, while thrill-seekers can marvel today’s superbikes and supercars, including Harley-Davidson. The atmosphere will be alive with live music performances, an eclectic flea market, interactive kid zones and gourmet food courts, ensuring a wholesome experience for families and casual visitors alike.



With its grand scale and ambitious vision, the Raymond 100 Autofest aims to earn a place in the Indian Book of Records through its eclectic display and sheer scale. Featuring rare gems of engineering brilliance, the event highlights India’s evolving automotive culture, blending heritage with contemporary innovations. It invites enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship that transcends generations. Whether one is drawn by the allure of vintage classics or the cutting-edge design of supercars, the Raymond 100 Autofest will be a gateway to experiencing history, innovation and the enduring legacy of India’s most beloved and trusted brand.





