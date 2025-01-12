Ex-Georgian President joins McCain Institute at Arizona State University as 2025 Kissinger Fellow

(MENAFN) Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has joined the McCain Institute at Arizona State University as a 2025 Kissinger Fellow, a position named after former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Zourabichvili, who maintains a pro-Western stance and was born in France, is slated to use her new role to advocate for democracy and reforms in Georgia. However, her appointment has sparked criticism from Georgian officials, including the parliament speaker, who claimed Zourabichvili is returning to the "entity that employed her."



Zourabichvili, who served as president from 2018 to 2024, is known for her support of Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as her opposition to autocratic moves by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party. Her fellowship at the McCain Institute comes amid ongoing political tension in Georgia, where she has refused to recognize the newly elected president, Mikhail Kavelashvili, citing alleged fraud in the October parliamentary vote.



Critics, including Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, have drawn parallels between Zourabichvili’s appointment and the past roles of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, who also took up positions abroad after his presidency. Zourabichvili’s involvement in protesting Georgia's recent legislation, including vetoing a controversial foreign agent law, has further fueled the debate over her loyalty to Georgia.

