Industrial production in Germany exceeds market expectations in November

(MENAFN) Germany’s industrial output exceeded market expectations in November, with a significant 1.5 percent increase in production compared to the previous month. This marked a strong recovery from October’s revised 0.4 percent decline, according to data released by Germany's official statistical authority, Destatis, on Thursday. The growth rate was well above the forecasted 0.5 percent gain, signaling a better-than-expected performance in the country’s industrial sector.



The increase in production was driven by several key sectors, notably energy, which saw a robust 5.6 percent rise. The construction sector also contributed with a 2.1 percent increase, while the "manufacture of other transport equipment," which includes aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles, surged by 11.4 percent. These gains were essential in lifting the overall industrial output for the month.



In addition, production in specific categories showed steady growth. Capital goods production rose by 1.4 percent, consumer goods saw a 0.9 percent increase, and the production of intermediate goods grew by 0.5 percent. These improvements reflect a broad-based recovery across various segments of the industrial sector, helping to mitigate the overall negative trend in industrial output over the past year.



However, despite the positive month-on-month growth, Germany’s industrial production continued to decline on an annual basis, marking the 18th consecutive month of decreases. November saw a 2.8 percent drop in industrial output compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting ongoing challenges in the broader industrial landscape.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109080331