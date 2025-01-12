عربي


Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Political Affairs Committee Meets In Baghdad

1/12/2025 2:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has commenced its meeting in Baghdad under the patronage of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Azernews reports.

The two-day event brings together delegations from APA member states, including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Cyprus, Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Iran, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Azerbaijan, as the current APA chairman, plays a key role in the discussions.

The meeting's agenda includes deliberations on eight draft resolutions, focusing on issues such as the rule of law, strengthening judicial authority, advancing parliamentary practices, fostering prosperity in Asia through partnership and cooperation, and promoting democratic development through collaboration between Asian parliaments and governments. Additionally, discussions will cover the latest developments in the Middle East.

AzerNews

