Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Political Affairs Committee Meets In Baghdad
1/12/2025 2:05:41 AM
The Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has commenced its meeting in Baghdad
under the patronage of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud
al-Mashhadani, Azernews reports.
The two-day event brings together delegations from APA member
states, including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Cambodia,
Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Cyprus, Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Iran,
Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Azerbaijan, as the current
APA chairman, plays a key role in the discussions.
The meeting's agenda includes deliberations on eight draft
resolutions, focusing on issues such as the rule of law,
strengthening judicial authority, advancing parliamentary
practices, fostering prosperity in Asia through partnership and
cooperation, and promoting democratic development through
collaboration between Asian parliaments and governments.
Additionally, discussions will cover the latest developments in the
Middle East.
