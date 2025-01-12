Tahira Kashyap Recalls Celebrating First Lohri With Her In-Laws

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Director-producer Tahira Kashyap has shared a heartwarming recollection of celebrating her first Lohri as a newlywed ahead of the festival on Monday. Being Punjabi herself, she spoke about celebrating the festival with her in-laws, and how the joyous festivities captured the essence of the occasion.

Talking about the experience, Tahira, who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, said, "In Punjabi culture, the first Lohri after marriage is celebrated with a lot of fervor. My in-laws hosted a party to celebrate us, the newlywed couple. There was dance and music, and the married couples would go in circles around the bonfire. We enjoyed gajak (chikki), peanuts, and popcorn, which were also thrown into the bonfire”.

She further mentioned,“Needless to say, the chants of 'Sundar Mundriye' filled the air. The last two lines of the song made me laugh. It literally translates to, 'Give us Lohri, long live your pair, whether you cry or bang your head later.' That's quite a disclaimer young Punjabi couples get from their elders”.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap made her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which received positive reviews for its compelling storyline and fresh directorial perspective. Known for her contributions to inspiring the new generation and women, Tahira garnered immense love for the film, contributing to a shift in how stories are perceived today.

Meanwhile, her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting for his upcoming film 'Thama'. After a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, the film's crew is shooting some exciting sequences as they begin filming early next week with the cast in the national capital which continues until the first half of January.

'Thama' is touted to be a 'bloody love story', and belongs to Maddock's blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop and brings together an impressive cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of 'Munjya' fame, and is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.