TikTok's lawyer argues that law mandating sale or ban of TikTok app in U.S. could set dangerous precedent for other companies

(MENAFN) During Supreme Court hearings, TikTok's lawyer and its parent company, ByteDance, argued that a law mandating the sale or ban of the TikTok app in the U.S. could set a dangerous precedent for other companies. The law, set to take effect by January 19, would force ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a national security-related ban. TikTok’s team contends that the law infringes upon the First Amendment, which protects free speech in the U.S. Noel Francisco, representing TikTok and ByteDance, warned that if the law is upheld, it could lead to similar actions being taken against other companies, citing the example of AMC Theaters, owned by a Chinese company. Francisco argued that Congress could use this logic to force AMC to censor films they deem undesirable or promote those they favor.



Although the Supreme Court judges appeared to lean toward supporting the law, some expressed concerns about its potential to violate free speech protections. TikTok is used by about 170 million Americans, nearly half the U.S. population. Congress passed the measure last year, citing national security concerns about the Chinese government using TikTok to spy on U.S. citizens and influence public opinion. Jeffrey Fisher, a lawyer for TikTok’s content creators, pointed out that Congress’s focus on TikTok without addressing other Chinese companies like Temu, which is used by 70 million Americans, seemed inconsistent. Fisher emphasized that Temu, like TikTok, collects vast amounts of user data and is potentially subject to Chinese influence.



The law was signed by President Joe Biden, who supports it, and the forced sale deadline falls just one day before former President Donald Trump, who opposes the ban, could potentially return to office.

