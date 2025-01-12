Ukrainian Drones Inflict Heavy Losses On North Korean Troops ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean are engaging in large-scale assaults despite frequent strikes by Ukrainian drones, which is leading to high casualty rates among North Korean forces.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing The Washington Post, according to Ukrinform.

Analysts note that North Korean forces operating in Russia's Kursk region attack in large groups with support from Russian artillery and drones, unlike Russian forces who typically move in smaller groups.

North Korean often ignore Ukrainian drones and persist in advancing despite strikes targeting their personnel. Russian forces follow behind North Korean units to "stabilize the gains." However, according to a Ukrainian soldier operating in Kursk region, communication issues between Russian and North Korean troops may hinder Russia's efforts to consolidate new positions.

Experts highlight that North Korea's deployment of large assault groups despite frequent strikes by Ukrainian drones, is likely causing significant casualties. This strategy could affect the lessons learned by the North Korean military command from their fighting in the war.

ofof'sin

However, ISW notes that the ability of North Korea to learn and integrate these lessons will likely be significantly degraded if the Russian military command continues to use North Korean troops in highly attritional infantry assaults in similar or greater sizes than it conducts with most Russian personnel.

"North Korean forces' inability or refusal to learn to effectively counter drones will also affect the lessons they can learn from the war," ISW concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian forces in Kursk region captured two North Korean soldiers. The prisoners have been transported to Kyiv, where they are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).