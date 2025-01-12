Russians Launch 49 Attacks On Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Border Regions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces conducted 49 attacks on the border areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions over the past day, resulting in a total of 156 explosions.
The Operational Command North reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy employed barrel artillery, rockets, AGS-type automatic grenade launchers, mortars, tanks or infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), FPV drones, and unidentified explosive devices dropped from drones.
Nine settlements in Chernihiv region were affected by the attacks; these include: Hasychivka, Strilnyky, Dibrova, Semenivka, Hremiachka, Yanzhulivka, Bleshnia, Tymonovychi, Yeline.
Seventeen settlements in Sumy, Okhtyrka, and Shostka districts of Sumy region came under fire, including Turya, Vysoke, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Pokrovka, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Kucherivka, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Fotovyzh, Starykove, Bachivsk, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza.
Read also: Ukrainian forces down
41 Russian drones
, 32 lost from tracking
In Kharkiv region, the Russian forces targeted Lemyshchene, Tymofiivka, Vidrodzhenivske in Bohodukhiv district.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy conducted one missile strike, 25 airstrikes, and nearly 5,000 artillery attacks in the past 24 hours. Over 1,770 kamikaze drones were deployed against the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.
MENAFN12012025000193011044ID1109080721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.