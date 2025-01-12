Russians Launch 49 Attacks On Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Border Regions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces conducted 49 on the border areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions over the past day, resulting in a total of 156 explosions.

The Operational Command North reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy employed barrel artillery, rockets, AGS-type automatic grenade launchers, mortars, tanks or infantry fighting (IFVs), FPV drones, and unidentified explosive devices dropped from drones.

Nine settlements in Chernihiv region were affected by the attacks; these include: Hasychivka, Strilnyky, Dibrova, Semenivka, Hremiachka, Yanzhulivka, Bleshnia, Tymonovychi, Yeline.

Seventeen settlements in Sumy, Okhtyrka, and Shostka districts of Sumy region came under fire, including Turya, Vysoke, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Pokrovka, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Kucherivka, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Fotovyzh, Starykove, Bachivsk, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza.

In Kharkiv region, the Russian forces targeted Lemyshchene, Tymofiivka, Vidrodzhenivske in Bohodukhiv district.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy conducted one missile strike, 25 airstrikes, and nearly 5,000 artillery attacks in the past 24 hours. Over 1,770 kamikaze drones were deployed against the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.