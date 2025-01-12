Some 132 People Evacuated From Frontline Areas Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 132 people, including 12 kids, were evacuated from the frontline areas of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported this on Facebook.

“132 people, including 12 kids, were evacuated from the frontline,” the post reads.

According to Filashkin, over the past day, January 11, the Russian forces shelled the settlements in Donetsk region 20 times.

In Pokrovsk district, three houses were damaged in Pokrovsk; one person was killed, while two houses were damaged in Hryshyne; in Rodynske, a non-residential premise was damaged; in Bilytske (Dobropillia community) five people were injured, two houses, an admin building, an infrastructural object and a car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, attacks caused damage in multiple areas: six houses, two power lines, and a gas pipeline in Lyman; a non-residential building in Shchurove; and three facilities in Illinivka. In Kostiantynivka, two people were injured, and 16 private homes, five multi-story buildings, and four power lines were damaged. In Viroliubivka, six private homes and an administrative building sustained damage.

20in

In Bakhmut district, 11 private homes, two multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged in Chasiv Yar community, while eight homes were damaged in Siversk.

As reported by Ukrinform, Donetsk RMA facilitated the evacuation and free resettlement of 4,057 civilians to safer regions of Ukraine last year.