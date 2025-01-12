Woman Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Antonivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 12, the Russian forces launched a drone attack on Antonivka in Kherson region injuring a 47-year-old woman.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administratio , as reported by Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces attacked Antonivka with a drone this morning. A 47-year-old woman was caught in the strike. She suffered blast injuries, along with shrapnel wounds to her forearm, legs, and lower back," the statement reads.

The woman has been taken to hospital, where she is receiving all necessary medical care. Her condition is currently assessed as moderate by healthcare professionals.

49on

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian occupiers struck 47 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, resulting in one death and two injuries.