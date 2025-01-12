عربي


Azerbaijani Figure Skater Qualifies For World Championship At Sofia Trophy

1/12/2025 5:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova competed in the Sofia Trophy tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, Suleymanova participated in both the short and free programs, earning a total of 172.80 points. She secured 5th place among 23 competitors, successfully qualifying for the upcoming world championship.

AzerNews

