Azerbaijani Figure Skater Qualifies For World Championship At Sofia Trophy

According to the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, Suleymanova participated in both the short and free programs, earning a total of 172.80 points. She secured 5th place among 23 competitors, successfully qualifying for the upcoming world championship.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.