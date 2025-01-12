PM Participates In Saudi Talks On Support For Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, participated today in Riyadh in the expanded ministerial meeting on Syria hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It saw the participation of foreign ministers of Arab and Western countries and representatives of regional and international organizations who discussed latest developments in Syria.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the State of Qatar's position in support of Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and in achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.