Neonatal Mortality Rate At LD Hospital Below National Average

An official at LD Hospital

informed

that the NMR for 2024 stands at 9.9 per 1,000 live births, a figure substantially lower than the current national average of 17-21 per 1,000 live births.

Acknowledging that the NMR at LD Hospital cannot be used as a comprehensive for neonatal mortality in society, the official said the rate has not increased. Instead, it has been effectively managed through advanced treatment methods, showcasing the hospital's commitment to high-quality care.

In 2024, LD Hospital catered to a total of 221,163 outpatients (OPD), had 37,908 inpatient (IPD) admissions, and recorded 29,939 live births. There were 3,107 neonatal IPD admissions, with 297 neonatal deaths, resulting in an NMR of 9.9 per 1,000. The Millennium Development Goal aims to reduce the neonatal mortality rate to 12 per 1,000 live births.

“This remarkable achievement highlights the effectiveness of the advanced healthcare systems in place at the valley's only tertiary maternity care hospital,” the official said, adding that the state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and skilled professionals at LD Hospital have been instrumental in achieving these positive outcomes.

It is important to note that the hospital also receives referrals for patients needing termination of pregnancies due to various maternal or fetal health concerns, which can contribute to both neonatal admissions and mortality. Nonetheless, the consistently low NMR underscores the effectiveness of the hospital's healthcare delivery.

Various measures have been implemented within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to further reduce neonatal mortality. These measures include round-the-clock availability of doctors and paramedics, high-end medical equipment such as ventilators, CPAP machines, and warmers, as well as the provision of life-saving medications, like surfactants.

According to the officials, the hospital maintains a reliable oxygen supply, supported by an oxygen plant that ensures adequate pressure for all necessary ventilators and CPAP machines.

With 710 beds, the official said, LD Hospital serves not only the Kashmir Valley but also neighbouring districts such as Ramban, Doda, Rajouri and Kishtwar, as well as the Union Territory of Ladakh.“Its comprehensive approach to healthcare has established it as a vital resource for improving neonatal health across the region,” he added.

