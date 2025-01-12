Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announces Saudi Arabia as first foreign trip destination

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia will be the destination of Joseph Aoun's first official foreign trip, the newly elected president of Lebanon announced on Saturday. According to the president's administration, it happened during a phone conversation with Saudi Mohammed bin Salman.



According to the Saudi Press Agency and the Lebanese president, the crown prince called to congratulate Aoun and extend an invitation for him to come to the Kingdom.



Aoun stated that Saudi Arabia would be his first target “in recognition of the Kingdom’s historical role in supporting Lebanon and standing in solidarity with it, and as an affirmation of Lebanon’s deep Arab identity as the foundation of its relations with its regional surroundings,” his office declared.



The crown prince congratulated King Salman and himself on Aoun's election and inauguration as president during the call.



The crown prince hoped “success to Aoun and the brotherly Lebanese people, as well as further progress and prosperity.”



