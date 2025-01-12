Education Ministry Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Academy For Students With Multiple Disabilities In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education, in partnership with Qatar Foundation, announced the launch of Warif Academy, the first specialised academy of its kind in Qatar.

The institute will offer comprehensive, high-quality education tailored for students with multiple disabilities, which include developmental and cognitive disabilities accompanied by physical and impairments that impose severe functional limitations, the ministry said on its social media.

The Ministry added that its objective is to empower students with disabilities to reach their full potential by enhancing their life skills, sensory abilities and social communication skills, while providing equal education opportunities in line with global best practices.



The Academy is part of the Ministry's strategic programme 'My Special Track' complementing the legacy of other specialised schools, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.