Ethiopia’s premier inaugurates nation’s initial stock exchange ESX

(MENAFN) On Friday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed formally inaugurated the country’s first-ever stock exchange, the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), signaling a significant step in the country’s financial and economic development. This new platform is designed to attract both domestic and international investors, offering a new avenue for capital market growth in the country.



In his announcement on social media platform X, Abiy referred to the launch as a momentous event for Ethiopia, marking a new chapter in the country’s financial history. He encouraged investors to consider Ethiopia as a prime investment destination, emphasizing its rapid economic growth and the vast potential the country holds for future prosperity. The launch aims to position Ethiopia as an emerging market with a dynamic economy poised for success.



The creation of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange is expected to have a transformative impact on the country’s financial system, opening up more opportunities for investment and capital raising. By establishing this exchange, Ethiopia aims to strengthen its financial infrastructure and integrate more fully into the global economic system.



With this move, Ethiopia hopes to diversify its economy, attract foreign investment, and promote private sector growth. The new exchange will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s capital markets, contributing to Ethiopia's long-term economic stability and growth.

