Palestinian Sports Media Association reports Israel killed 708 athletes in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Sports Media Association (PSMA) reported on Saturday that 708 athletes, including 95 children, have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as a result of Israeli military actions. The association’s head, Mustafa Siyam, provided details to Anadolu News Agency, stating that recent deaths, such as that of handball coach Ahmad Haroun and player Anas al-Debji, brought the total number of casualties to 708.



Siyam explained that Haroun was killed in an artillery strike on his home in the west of the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday, while al-Debji died in an on his family’s home in Deir al-Balah on Wednesday. Among the victims, 369 were football players, 105 were from scouting organizations, and 234 were athletes from other sports federations.



The PSMA also reported significant damage to sports infrastructure, with Israel reportedly destroying 273 sports facilities, including stadiums, gyms, and club facilities, either partially or completely. These attacks are expected to have long-lasting consequences on the future of Palestinian sports in Gaza.



Siyam condemned these actions as an attack on Palestinian culture and identity, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting the sports sector. He urged the international community and global sports organizations to take immediate action to halt these violations and safeguard Palestinian athletes and sports facilities.

