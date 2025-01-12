UK's gas reserves reach alarmingly low levels due to rise in demand in cold weather

(MENAFN) The UK's reserves have reached alarmingly low levels due to an increase in demand during recent cold weather, according to Centrica, the parent company of British Gas. Reports show that the country's gas storage sites are currently about 50 percent full, which is 26 percent lower than the same period last year. Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s CEO, voiced concerns about the situation, highlighting the UK's unique reliance on limited gas storage compared to other European countries. He warned that the country is now experiencing the consequences of this vulnerability.



Centrica also pointed out that the UK has less than a week's worth of gas demand in storage, which puts the country's energy supply under significant pressure. The cold snap, which has driven up energy consumption, has further strained the system. Additionally, the cessation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine, which stopped last month, has compounded the challenges.



The Rough gas storage facility off England's east coast plays a crucial role in the UK’s gas storage capacity, contributing about half of the total. Since November, it has provided nearly 420 million cubic meters of gas, enough to heat 3 million homes each day. However, Centrica warned that these reserves are depleting quickly.



Despite the concerns raised by Centrica, a spokesperson for the prime minister assured that the government is confident in the UK’s ability to meet gas and electricity demand this winter. The spokesperson also emphasized that officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to implement contingency plans if necessary.

