Iran's cement production capacity reaches 90 million tons annually

(MENAFN) Iran’s cement production capacity has reached 90 million tons per year, with 85 percent of the necessary machinery and parts being manufactured domestically, according to Majid Vafapour, head of the Cement Industry Employers Association.



In an interview with IRIB, Vafapour highlighted the importance of cement in Iran's construction and infrastructure sectors. He noted that Iran ranks eighth globally in cement production, although it has fluctuated between sixth and seventh in previous years.



“We are fully self-sufficient in cement production for domestic needs and export the surplus,” Vafapour stated. However, he mentioned that reduced national infrastructure activity due to funding constraints has led to increased cement exports.



“If international challenges are resolved and domestic projects regain momentum, the current capacity of 90 million tons could be fully utilized for domestic consumption,” he added.



Vafapour also pointed out ongoing initiatives to boost efficiency in the cement industry, including the use of additives to enhance productivity and lower energy consumption. These measures could increase output by at least 20 percent without requiring new facilities, aligning with environmental and energy-saving goals.



Despite these achievements, the cement sector faces challenges, particularly with energy supply disruptions. “Over 30 cement kilns across the country are currently idle,” Vafapour said, urging the government to address energy imbalances urgently.

