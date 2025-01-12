Qatar, Oman discuss strengthening trade, investment relations

(MENAFN) On January 9, 2025, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, met with Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Promotion, H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, during Sheikh Faisal’s visit to Oman.



The two ministers discussed bilateral trade, industrial relations, investment cooperation, and explored potential areas for collaboration across various sectors.



Sheikh Faisal expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, describing it as an important opportunity to exchange views on enhancing trade and investment relations, as well as identifying future areas of cooperation that could drive economic growth in both countries.



He emphasized that Qatar and Oman are committed to strengthening their bilateral ties in a variety of fields and stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve economic integration in trade, industry, and investment.



Sheikh Faisal also underscored the significance of fostering strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors to promote trade exchange and investment cooperation between the two nations.

MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080453