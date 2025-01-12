Saudi Arabia hosts expanded ministerial meeting on Syria’s future in Riyadh
1/12/2025 3:41:20 AM
(MENAFN) As world powers strive for stability following the overthrow of Bashar Assad, Saudi Arabia is hosting an expanded ministerial meeting on Syria on Sunday in the capital, Riyadh.
Saudi state news agency SPA reports that Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, arrived in Riyadh on Saturday night.
Prior to the conference on Sunday, envoys from the United States and the United Kingdom were in Riyadh, together with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq.
It is anticipated that several high-ranking Arab and Western officials would be present.
The summit, which is anticipated to center on Syria after Assad, takes place as the country's new government calls for the West to relax sanctions in order to aid in the country's recovery.
