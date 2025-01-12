(MENAFN) Russia's vegetable and fruit imports experienced significant growth in 2024, according to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision. The total amount of vegetables imported rose by 9.9 percent, reaching 1.7 million tons, while fruit imports increased by 2.4 percent, totaling 6.1 million tons. This rise in imports highlights a continued demand for fresh produce from abroad, particularly from countries with which Russia maintains positive trade relations.



The increase in vegetable imports was particularly notable, reflecting a growing reliance on foreign suppliers to meet domestic demand. These imports are part of a broader trend where Russia has been expanding its trade with nations that are considered "friendly" in terms of diplomatic and economic relations. This shift has led to greater diversification in the sources of food imports to the country.



In addition to the overall increase in imports, Russia saw a specific rise in the import of fruits like peaches, plums, and cherries. These fruit imports grew by 3.9 percent to 722,600 tons, with Turkey emerging as the primary supplier. The increase in fruit imports suggests that Russian consumers have continued to seek a wide variety of fresh produce, despite the country's economic and political challenges.



These figures indicate the continued importance of international trade in ensuring food supply stability in Russia, particularly as the country seeks to secure relationships with key suppliers while managing domestic production issues.

