Norway To Resume Building Bomb Shelters Amid Worst-Case Scenario Concerns From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian plans to reintroduce an obligation to build bomb shelters in new buildings, a practice abandoned in 1998.

This was reported by Politico , as cited by Ukrinform.

“There's more uncertainty around us. We must take care of the civilian population, in case of a 'worst-case scenario' with war or armed attack,” Norwegian of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl told public broadcaster NRK.

“In that case, shelters are one of the protective measures we need,” she added.

The decision comes at a time when Russia is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine and continues to exhibit aggressive behavior. Russia, which shares a border with Norway in the Arctic Circle, shows no signs of abandoning its aggressive posture.

Until 1998, all major residential complexes in Norway were required to include bomb shelters. The new rule will apply to complexes larger than 1,000 square meters.

The government is proposing two types of shelters: new ones that will protect against chemical and radioactive weapons; and some to guard against conventional weapons, which could be repurposed from subway stations or parking garages.

The bomb shelter mandate is part of a total preparedness report, which includes over 100 recommendations aimed to strengthen and prepare Norway for possible war, extreme weather events, or crises like pandemics.

The report highlights that“Russia's willingness to use military force to achieve political goals shows that Norway will likely have to deal with an unpredictable and risk-averse neighbor for a long time to come.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden and Norway have scaled back plans for cashless societies, citing fears that fully digital payment systems would leave them vulnerable to Russian cyberattacks.

Norway is also considering building a fence along its border with Russia to enhance national security.