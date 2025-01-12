U.S. to pay 100 percent of the allowance to those who had direct part in wars, 60 percent to other servicemen
The Ministry of Social Policy, along with the Ministry of Veterans, has built an independent mechanism for social aid for the army following demobilization, such as payments of up to 100 percent of cash benefits. This was stated on television by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daryna Marchak, Ukrinform reads.
In line with her, assistance for veterans will start directly following demobilization.
“While the veteran is in the hospital, we continue to pay sick leave in the amount of financial support. While they are looking for a job, we will pay 50% of their cash allowance as unemployment benefits,” Marchak declared.
If a veteran couldn’t find a job owing to limitations on the body's performance following a wound or injury, the state will fund 100 percent of the allowance to those who had a direct part in wars 60 percent to other servicemen.
“We ensure the interaction of three areas - medical, social and employment. Veterans will receive rehabilitation aids, financial support, assistance in retraining, job search and workplace adaptation,” she stressed.
