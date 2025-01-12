China strengthens cooperation with Africa on security

(MENAFN) On Thursday, China reiterates its dedication to assisting Africa in establishing a rapid response mechanism to address security challenges across the continent.



The announcement is made by Chinese Foreign Wang Yi during a joint press briefing with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.



Wang highlights China's readiness to collaborate with Africa to implement the global security initiative and foster a shared future between China and Africa.



“We will work to advance the partnership action for common security and provide 1 billion yuan (USD135 million) of grants in military assistance to Africa and help train 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement personnel for African countries,” Wang said, referencing commitments made during the China-Africa summit held in Beijing last September.



He adds that China will assist in the development of Africa's standby forces and rapid response units while supporting African nations in their counter-terrorism and peacekeeping missions.



This reaffirmation comes amid significant security challenges affecting various regions in Africa.



Wang's visit to Abuja concludes his four-nation African tour.

