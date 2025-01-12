Nitin Gadkari 1St To Watch Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': 'After Six Months Of Struggle...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Nitin Gadkari was the first to watch Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's 'Emergency' at a special screening in Nagpur on Saturday.

While Kangana shared“six months of struggle” and“thorough scrutiny” the movie went through, the Union Minister gave it a green flag, saying:“The history of Emergency that Kangana Ji has presented in front of the public today is correct.”

After watching the film, Gadkari said he had witnessed the Indira Gandhi -imposed Emergency in the country in 1975 and backed the“history” the film portrayed.

“I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed Emergency in the country. The true history of Emergency that Kangana Ji has presented in front of the public today is correct,” he said.

“I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well,” he added.

Kangana Ranaut shared how the movie had to go through thorough scrutiny, delaying its release by nearly six months.

“Today, we are actually having the first screening of the film. Before this, no one has seen the film. The censor board was extremely strict, and they conducted thorough scrutiny. We had to provide so much proof and documentation. After six months of struggle, the film is finally ready,” she said

"They say truth eventually trumps over everything. We presented all the proof. Different communities, (political) parties, historians, common man, anyone who has seen the film has said there is nothing objectionable in it," she added.

'Unusual and controversial'

Describing "Emergency" as an "unusual and controversial" film, Ranaut said audiences are used to watching traditional song-and-dance movies from Bollywood.

“But when you have something so unusual, people are a bit unsettled about it. 'How come she made a film like this?' This is controversial and talks about a very important chapter in history.”

Emergency missed its 6 September 2024 release date because it could not obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

When will Emergency be released?

It will now be released in theatres on January 17 after months of controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

"Emergency" stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade in the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee , Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram. It is produced by Manikarnika Films.

(With PTI inputs)



