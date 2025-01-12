(MENAFN)

The total of dolphins that have passed away after the fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait has approximately doubled since January 5.



As stated by Ukrinform, this was declared on January 11 through Telegram by Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind), quoting the scientific and ecological Delpha Dolphin Rescue Center.



In line with the Center, a number of 58 dead dolphins have been discovered, with the situation of their bodies showing they died no over three weeks ago. Also, 58 very old cetacean still were found, whose deaths happened long before the fuel oil spill.



According to their discovery at sea, the Delpha staff determined bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises about five kilometers from the beach close to the tanker accident location. These animals were swimming among oil slicks and small fragments of fuel oil.



Previously, Delpha stated that since the Russian tanker accidents, about 61 dead cetaceans had been saw by January 5, with the deaths of 32 of them likely connected to the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.



