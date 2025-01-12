Some 58 Dolphins Die Following Fuel Oil Spill In Black Sea
Date
1/12/2025 12:06:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of dolphins that have died following the fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait has nearly doubled since January 5.
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on January 11 via Telegram by Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind), citing the scientific and ecological Delpha Dolphin Rescue Center.
According to the Center, a total of 58 dead dolphins have been found, with the condition of their bodies indicating they died no more than three weeks ago. Additionally, 58 very old cetacean remains were discovered, whose deaths occurred long before the fuel oil spill.
Based on their findings at sea, the Delpha staff identified bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises about five kilometers from the coast near the tanker accident site. These animals were swimming amidst oil slicks and small fragments of fuel oil.
Read also: Fuel oil from sunken Russian tankers can reach Odesa
, Mykolaiv
- Spokesman
Earlier, Delpha reported that since the Russian tanker accidents, as many as 61 dead cetaceans had been found by January 5, with the deaths of 32 of them likely linked to the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.
MENAFN12012025000193011044ID1109080178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.