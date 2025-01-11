Captain Safdar Criticizes PTI Governance, Highlights Punjab's Progress In Visit To Khyber

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jamrud: Captain (Retired) Safdar, a central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its alleged misuse of public funds and lack of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



During his visit to Jamrud, district Khyber, he claimed,“Punjab is on the path to progress, while the funds meant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's development are being used for protests and marches on Islamabad.”

Captain Safdar, accompanied by a delegation including former Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, MPA Malik Tariq Awan, and MPA Qari Zahir, visited Shah Kas to offer condolences on the passing of former MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi's nephew and former chairman Syed Nawab Afridi.



Local dignitaries, including former MPAs Shafiq Sher Afridi and Bilawal Afridi, as well as chairpersons from Jamrud and Landi Kotal, were present during the visit.

Criticism of PTI's Governance

Speaking to the media at Alhaj House, Captain Safdar alleged that the PTI government had failed to deliver on its promises during its 11-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

“Despite receiving development funds, the province remains stagnant. Where have those funds gone? They have been wasted on protests and political turmoil instead of public welfare,” he remarked. He also warned against actions akin to the events of May 9, labeling them as "attacks on the nation."

Praise for PML-N Leadership

Captain Safdar lauded Nawaz Sharif's leadership, crediting him with preventing the country's economic collapse:

“Had there been no conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would have been far ahead in development. The motorways across the country are a testament to his vision.” He also commended Punjab's recent advancements, attributing them to“an honest father and his honest daughter.”

Pledge for Tribal Development

Addressing the issues faced by tribal districts, Captain Safdar assured that PML-N would take concrete steps for their development:

“We aim to ensure strong representation of tribal districts at the federal level to address their challenges effectively.” He added that Nawaz Sharif would soon visit Abbottabad to meet party leadership and strategize for the future.